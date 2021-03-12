Renters assistance a part of American Rescue Plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Renters help is on the way as President Biden’s American Rescue Plan has almost $22 billion for renter’s assistance.
It has been a hard year for many, as the pandemic dramatically impacted people’s financial stability, making basic necessities like shelter, that much harder to afford.
The Rescue Plan has about $10 billion for states to help out more than three million homeowners pay their mortgages. The Fair Housing Center of Northern Alabama covers about 29 counties in Alabama. Over the last year the organization has heard from people struggling to pay rent or pay their mortgage. This money will allow them to keep their homes and to keep their families together and safe.
“This is tremendous. This will save so many families from having to relocate. Many of them will be able to pay basic needs such as rent and mortgage payments,” Lila Hackett, Executive Director of the Fair Housing Center of Northern Alabama said.
Details have not yet been finalized. Money will be sent to the state and to cities. And agencies will be chosen to help provide funds.
Recipients will have to show they were impacted by the coronavirus and may face losing their home. The city of Birmingham has another program which it hopes to launch soon from getting funding earlier this year. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.