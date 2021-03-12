Patient reunited with health heroes at Shelby Baptist

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - James Eagan was saved after going into cardiac arrest just weeks before Thanksgiving. Thanks to local first responders, EMS dispatch was able to talk Eagan’s son through how to perform CPR until paramedics arrived onsite, rendering emergency care within minutes.
However, health care workers said it was one particular piece of the puzzle the EMTs used for the first time that assisted in Eagan’s lifesaving care.
Thanks to CARES Act funding made available during the pandemic, Alabaster Fire & Rescue had recently purchased LUCAS devices to have as part of its medical arsenal.
In fact, Shelby Baptist leaders said James Eagan was the first patient the Alabaster team treated with the LUCAS device, which delivers automated, guidelines-consistent chest compressions to improve blood flow in victims of cardiac arrest.
Upon arrival to Shelby Baptist, Eagan was treated in the ED and later underwent a procedure to have a pacemaker installed to help regulate his heart rhythm.
Today, Eagan said he is happy to be enjoying life with his loving wife by his side.
