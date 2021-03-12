New nursing homes guidelines are good news for families

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services relaxed guidelines for nursing home visits for the first time in a year, and that’s exciting news for families who’ve been kept away from loved ones.
Diane Little said it’s been a very long winter.
But being able to sit in the same room and actually getting to hug her mother today has been a wonderful experience for them both.
Little’s mother, Dorothy Pinson, lives at the Gardens of Clanton, an assisted living facility. She said she was thrilled to hear that CMS had relaxed guidelines for visits, but she’s still taking precautions.
Today’s visit took place outside on the porch, they wore face masks and tried to maintain a bit of distance.
CMS said it recognizes the psychological, emotional, and physical toll that prolonged isolation and separation has taken on families.
Little agrees saying she now has a better sense of how her mother is really doing.
“We’ve come from visits at the window and then it got cold, so then we couldn’t visit on the porch because it was too cold. So, now we’re glad that we can actually go in on the cold days and sit in the lobby and visit two at a time, but the staff here at the Gardens have been diligent. They have kept them all safe, nobody’s gotten sick,” Little explained.
She said these visits will keep her family’s morale up, and she’s looking forward to being able to travel with her mother soon.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.