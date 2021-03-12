Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Taylor Hicks

In this episode of the Mike Behind the Mike Podcast, Mikes catches up with former American Idol Winner, Taylor Hicks, who has new music out from the movie released in January, “Stars Fell on Alabama.”
The movie is a romantic comedy in which Taylor not only has a role playing himself, he also has two songs now available from the movie - his version of the title track, the old classic “Stars Fell on Alabama” and his cover of “Gives You Hell” from the All-American Rejects.
Mike and Taylor also talk about March 2020 when Taylor was in Germantown, Tenn., when a deadly tornado hit. Taylor says he’s thankful he survived, but then a week later, the country was hit with a pandemic and several projects were put on hold. But now, Taylor has some shows planned, including two in the Birmingham area.
The conversation isn’t just about business. Mike and Taylor also have some fun, so they hope you enjoy this conversation as Taylor also talks about getting back in shape, the coolest down-to-earth “big-name” artist he ever worked with and what drives him to keep trying new things.
