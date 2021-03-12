16 Jefferson County Walmart’s now distributing COVID-19 vaccine, but appointments fill up quickly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sixteen different Walmart’s across Jefferson County are now administering COVID-19 vaccines, but many people are still struggling to find appointments through the website.
Birmingham city councilman Hunter Williams has been coordinating with Walmart to get the vaccine into local stores. He said so far, the company has vaccinated hundreds of people at Walmart’s in Jefferson County.
Williams said appointments are limited and can be hard to come by. It all depends on the supply Walmart gets from the government.
When you go to Walmart’s website, appointments are only one week out from the current day. They fill up quickly, so you will see messages that say, “There are no appointments available for this store” or “We’re out of vaccines at this store.”
Williams said that doesn’t mean they aren’t giving out vaccines at that location, it just means they ran out of appointments for that day.
He said it takes about 20 minuets for them to give out vaccines, 15 are spent for reaction observation.
Walmart isn’t offering a wait list program, but Williams said every day they open new appointments.
“Every single day, every 24 hours, they open up that next day one week out,” Williams said. “I encourage everybody to both call the Jefferson County hotline or go on the Jefferson County EMA website to sign up. Then, also sign up for Walmart. They are two separate sign ups.”
The state health department just added pharmacies like Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS to the vaccine dashboard under the “federal pharmacy tab” That will tell you which locations closest to you are administering shots.
Click here for the state dashboard.
You can click here to find a vaccination appointment at Walmart.
