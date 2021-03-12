How to get help with high power bills in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After last month’s icy weather and freeze, many people in Jefferson County are now left with sky-high electricity bills.
The Jefferson County Committee for Economic Equality is a federally funded organization that helps people struggling to pay bills and rent. Director Hollis Johnson said high bills because of last month’s weather qualify for assistance.
“There is criteria you have to meet for the JCCEO to pay your bill. Johnson said clients must be 150% of poverty to qualify. He said how much the organization will pay of your bill depends on your family size and income.
He says there are additional funds for those impacted by COVID-19, for people older than 60, or for families with children under 18. Johnson said it is possible to qualify for all three forms of assistance.
Johnson said they are working with utility companies to prevent shutoffs, but if you don’t know if you qualify for help, he said the best thing you can do is ask.
“We have to spend the money,” Johnson said. “We do not want to hold on to the money, the funds, at all. We want to be able to give it out to those that need it. It does us no good to hold on to it, so people need to apply.”
For an application in Jefferson County, Johnson said you can stop by their office, 300 8th Avenue West, across from Legion Field. Johnson said you can pick up a paper application, fill it out, and drop it in the drop box. He said you can also download the application, print it off, and mail it to them or drop it by the office. Johnson said there is no online process right now, but they are working to update it.
Alabama Power also offers assistance programs for customers struggling with high bills. They have Project SHARE. It is a program in partnership with the Salvation Army. Project SHARE helps pay the wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are age 60 or older and/or disabled. During the summer, people with medical emergencies also may be assisted, if funds are available. Customers wanting to request energy assistance through Project SHARE can apply at their local Salvation Army office or by calling 205-328-2420. Alabama Power customers wanting to help others can donate by checking Project SHARE on their Alabama Power bill.
They also have a program called “The Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund.” The trust works with local community action agencies to help cover the cost of heating and cooling for low-income families and those struggling with temporary financial problems. Customers interested in ABC Trust programs can contact the community action agency in their county.
Here is a link to more resources that Alabama Power offers:
