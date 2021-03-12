Hoover Police investigate possible murder suicide

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are investigating a possible murder suicide, after finding a man suffering from what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound and a woman shot to death Thursday night in Hoover.
Hoover PD says they received a call around 5;10 p.m. about a possible suicide in the 1500 block of Fairway View Dr.
Upon arrival officers found a 53-year-old man suffering from what they believed to be a self inflicted gunshot wound. During the investigation additional units reported a house in the 4500 block of Highland Crest Circle to do a welfare check on the victim’s wife. Officers arrived at the home to find a 51-year-old female who had been shot and killed.
According to Hoover PD both investigations are in the early stages, but evidence suggests they are connected.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
