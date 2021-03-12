Helena authorities locate missing kayaker

By WBRC Staff | March 11, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST - Updated March 11 at 10:21 PM

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Authorities in Helena say the missing kayaker has been found safe and is being checked out by Helena Fire Department medics.

Authorities are currently searching for a missing kayaker along the Cahaba River in Helena.

The Helena police and fire departments are searching along the Cahaba River near the Highway 52 E bridge.

Officials say a helicopter is assisting in the search.

This story is developing. We’ll update it with more information as it becomes available.

