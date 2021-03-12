Hearts of Hope over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Falcon RV Squadron (based at Falcon Field in Peachtree City, GA) created a giant “Hearts of Hope” in the skies over Birmingham hospitals Friday, March 12.
The volunteer group of pilots flew a large formation of experimental aircraft over five major hospitals to leave two giant white hearts overhead as a symbol of appreciation and hope.
Many of the pilots are former military veterans and airline pilots.
The hearts are dedicated to healthcare professionals, first responders, and essential services personnel who have unselfishly stepped up to keep us all safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group said, “The heart symbolizes two messages: First, when viewed from above, is our appreciation for you. Second, when viewed from below, is a reminder that hope and love will conquer fear and uncertainty in the days ahead as we return to our normal lives.”
Each heart is almost a mile wide and nearly 2 miles long.
About the Falcon RV Squadron and Why they Do This... https://www.daisyhillstudio.com/?fbc...eroes---pilots#!/blog/quiet-hometown-heroes---pilots
Planned Hearts Over Birmingham:
UAB Hospital
Children’s Hospital of Alabama
St Vincent’s Hospital
Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Brookwood Medical Center
