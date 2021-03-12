Hearts of Hope over Birmingham

Hearts of Hope over Birmingham
By WBRC Staff | March 12, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST - Updated March 12 at 12:12 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Falcon RV Squadron (based at Falcon Field in Peachtree City, GA) created a giant “Hearts of Hope” in the skies over Birmingham hospitals Friday, March 12.

The volunteer group of pilots flew a large formation of experimental aircraft over five major hospitals to leave two giant white hearts overhead as a symbol of appreciation and hope.

Many of the pilots are former military veterans and airline pilots.

The hearts are dedicated to healthcare professionals, first responders, and essential services personnel who have unselfishly stepped up to keep us all safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group said, “The heart symbolizes two messages: First, when viewed from above, is our appreciation for you. Second, when viewed from below, is a reminder that hope and love will conquer fear and uncertainty in the days ahead as we return to our normal lives.”

Each heart is almost a mile wide and nearly 2 miles long.

About the Falcon RV Squadron and Why they Do This... https://www.daisyhillstudio.com/?fbc...eroes---pilots#!/blog/quiet-hometown-heroes---pilots

Planned Hearts Over Birmingham:

UAB Hospital

Children’s Hospital of Alabama

St Vincent’s Hospital

Princeton Baptist Medical Center

Brookwood Medical Center

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.