Gov. Ivey directs flags flown at half-staff for COVID-19 victims

On the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Alabama, I find it most appropriate that our state pauses to pay our respects to the thousands of lives lost to this horrible virus. Over the course of the last year, Alabama, along with the rest of the nation and world, has been tested in ways we could have never imagined. Despite these unprecedented times, Alabamians have persevered together and are now edging closer to brighter days. As we honor those we lost this past year, we lift up grieving loved ones in prayer, as well as those that are battling COVID-19 and the amazing folks that continue to fight on the frontlines.