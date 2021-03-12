Driver found dead after vehicle crashes into B’ham house

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating circumstances that lead to a collision Friday morning in the Pratt City area.
Police responded to a vehicle crashing into a home in the 1000 block of 4th Way Pratt at approximately 5:20 a.m. Arriving officers found the driver of the vehicle unresponsive. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers searched the home and did not find anyone inside.
There were no other injuries in the accident.
We will update this story when more information is available.
