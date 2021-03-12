Cullman County Schools to return to 5 days a week, not requiring face masks

•Traditional students in grades 9-12 will have the option of coming to school on Wednesdays beginning April 12, 2021. Those students will follow the normal bell schedule but will be focusing primarily on pre-assigned work. This is so high school teachers can continue to monitor virtual students. Cullman County Schools has a higher number of virtual students in grades 9-12, which is why this plan is different than K-8. Although students will be doing pre-assigned work, this change will allow them to have dependable connectivity and meals served.