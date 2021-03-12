Alabama’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution expanding March 22

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced Friday morning Alabama is expanding its vaccination plan.
Starting March 22, residents in Phase 1c will be eligible to get vaccinated.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 1C includes anyone 55 years and older, persons with high-risk medical conditions and critical workers not recommended for vaccination in phase 1B.
Alabamians in phases 1A and 1B are still eligible to get the vaccination if they have not yet.
You can read more about the proposed plan here.
