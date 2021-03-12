Alabama State Health Officer hopes to meet President Biden’s goals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Last night President Joe Biden issued lofty goals for the country to meet in the war against the pandemic. The President wants all states to have vaccines open to all adults by May first and for a return to normal for the country by July 4th.
Today during his weekly briefing on vaccinations Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said he wants and hopes to meet those goals but it’s not a sure bet.
The Alabama Department of Public Health announced plans to expand the eligibility of those who can be vaccinated. Starting March 22nd, those 55-65, those with chronic illnesses and other essential workers get shots. The state’s supply of vaccine is increasing to 110,000 -120,000 doses a week.
Harris says more healthcare providers are coming online to provide shots. But, Harris said while everything is moving in the right direction, with a drop a COVID cases and hospitalizations, there are still concerns.
“We can’t predict the future very well. The biggest concerns everyone has is the emergence of new viral variants that spread much more quickly or the vaccines are not working for. We don’t know if that is going to be a problem we know it’s going to be some degree of problem.” Harris said.
Harris said the President’s deadlines are possible. The state plans to announce new mass vaccination sites the week of March 29th across the state.
