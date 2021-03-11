UAB ramping up vaccine efforts at sites around Birmingham metro

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A fifth vaccine site is about to open in Center Point soon at the Cathedral of the Cross church. This will help UAB ramp up its vaccine efforts.
UAB is trying to max out each vaccine site to get as many shots into arms as possible.
Right now, UAB is getting about 15,000 Pfizer doses a week. So far, over 90,000 doses have gone into arms at the four vaccine sites. Dr. Sarah Nafziger with UAB says they want to ramp up shots at all of its sites. Some of those sites are running at max capacity with anywhere from 400 to 2,000 shots a day depending on the location.
Health leaders know a lot of you are still waiting to get a vaccine. They tell us they’re working overtime to try and get as many people vaccinated as possible per day.
“What we’re doing right now is looking at our doses and seeing how far we can push each site to max it out to make sure that we don’t over-schedule because we don’t want to schedule beyond the doses that we have available, but we want to make sure that we maximize our capacity,” Dr. Nafziger said.
Dr. Nafziger believes more people and other eligible groups may get vaccine shots sooner than expected in the coming weeks.
