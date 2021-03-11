UA places new social distancing chairs around campus

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a new way UA students can hang out while still following health protocols. The University of Alabama placed Adirondack Chairs campus to provide another safe social distancing space between students.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UA had the chair designed to strategically place in certain areas and give students room to hang out while complying with health guidelines.
Each chair is custom-made by UA staff from raw materials and includes the script “A” burned in the back. On top of the chairs, mood lighting, small tables, fire pits and concrete cornhole boards were placed in specific locations. These including the Ferguson Center lawn, Shelby Quad and other places.
UA officials said students have also used the chairs to not just socialize but to relax and study.
