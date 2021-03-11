State could get 2 billion in COVID relief funding for schools

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey had his first briefing Wednesday to get initial information about Alabama’s cut of the money. This latest round of funding is called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or ESSER III. Leaders are still working through the breakdown because federal COVID relief money has strict spending guidelines. For example, in previous packages money could only be spent on things like COVID safety supplies or academic support. The state got roughly $200 million in that first round and almost $900 million in the second package, but in this third round, we’re talking billions.