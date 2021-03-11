Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Will Hinds!
Will is a senior at Tuscaloosa County High School with a 4.23 GPA. He is a UA Early College Ambassador, Vice President of National Honor Society and Senior Class Treasurer. In addition, he volunteers through Junior Achievement and other community organizations. He is a leader who gives back to his school and peers.
Will, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.