PARA offering spring break and summer camps in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority (PARA) might have a solution for parents looking to keep their kids active this spring break and summer.
PARA will be bringing back its spring break and summer camps this year, with one of the programs ramping up next week.
The PARA Kids Spring Break Camp will be available to kids for two different weeks. The first week starts March 15 and the second week kicks off March 22. The summer camp program starts June 1 and ends Aug. 11.
Kids aged kindergarten through eighth grade can be enrolled for any of their camps. The camps offer educational and recreational outdoor activities for the children including swimming, playing outdoors, sports and exploring local parks.
If you’re a parent living in Tuscaloosa county interested in PARA’s spring break or summer camps for your kids, you can register here.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.