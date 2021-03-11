Living through an eating disorder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Meag Hengenveld is a wife, mom, and nutritionist who has also battled with an eating disorder.
After graduating high school and starting college she had issues that caused her to drop close to 60 pounds and weighing close to 90 pounds. That’s a dangerous weight.
After time and with help, Hengenveld improved and is now a nutritionist who helps others with weight loss and gain. She uses her testimony to give others hope.
“I was in denial, despite what family members were telling me,” said Hengenveld. “I had a really bad relationship with food, and over the course of time I learned I was not alone. but it wasn’t until I admitted I had a problem that I was able to take steps to get better. Now that I am I want to help others.”
It was about 10 years ago. Since, Hengenveld graduated from Jacksonville State University. She is married to Matt Hengenveld and the two have started up a business, Your4. Matt takes care of the fitness end, Meag handles the nutrition and they dive into the two other areas that can lead to a poor relationship with food, sleep and stress.
Their goal is to help others. For Meag, that means sometimes having to share her story. In the video above, Meag talks about her eating disorder and she gives us some insight into what this battle is and how best for you to overcome what ever your food issue might be.
