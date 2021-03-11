Growing concerns about vaccine hesitancy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama continues to see more folks getting shots. More places will soon be open to give those vaccinations. People are lining up, but health leaders said they are still concerned about vaccine hesitancy.
Doctors across Alabama have been voicing their concerns that some people just may not want to take the shots. They believe this is an issue that will have to addressed.
UAB will have five sites for vaccinations up and running by late next week. So far, the state has seen over a million doses of vaccines given to people. A number getting their second shots. While there are crowds, Dr. Sarah Nafziger at UAB expects to see some who may have questions about the vaccine. There are those who believe it was rushed through for approval, and some African American patients may still question government programs dating back to Tuskegee experiments on black men.
“I think this vaccine is safe. I would encourage everyone to receive it. If you are eligible, you need to get vaccinated. That is what I would strongly encourage everyone, but ultimately it is a personal choice. It’s a personal decision,” Nafziger said.
Nafziger said people are lining up to get the shots, but healthcare providers need to start going after those who may have doubts by using ad campaigns and educational programs. It may be a small group, but they have to be convinced to take these vaccines, and that they are safe.
