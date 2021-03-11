Growing concerns about vaccine hesitancy

UAB will have five sites for vaccinations up and running by late next week. So far, the state has seen over a million doses of vaccines given to people. A number getting their second shots. While there are crowds, Dr. Sarah Nafziger at UAB expects to see some who may have questions about the vaccine. There are those who believe it was rushed through for approval, and some African American patients may still question government programs dating back to Tuskegee experiments on black men.