Former Trussville police officer indicted on sexual misconduct charges with inmate

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - An ex-Trussville police officer has been arrested on a sexual misconduct charge involving a female inmate in the Trussville City Jail.
Attorney General Steve Marshall says David Wayne Montgomery, 51, of Orange Beach, surrendered late Wednesday to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and released on a $15,000 bond.
Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Jefferson County grand jury, resulting in Montgomery’s indictment on February 23.
Specifically, the indictment charges him with one count of custodial sexual misconduct by engaging in sexual conduct with a female inmate in the custody of the Trussville City Jail.
If convicted, Montgomery faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $15,000 for custodial sexual misconduct.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.