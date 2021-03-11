Fmr. Shelby Co. doctor convicted of sex abuse and producing child pornography

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County District Attorney Jill Lee announced former doctor Ruepert Don Bryan was convicted on Sex Abuse First-Degree and three counts of Producing Child Pornography.
On Wednesday March 10, 2021, a Shelby County jury convicted Bryan of all pending charges following a three-day trial.
Lee said Bryan, who lives in Calera, previously held a medical practice in Alabaster where he specialized in the field of ear, nose, and throat.
During trial, the District Attorney’s Office presented evidence that included numerous recordings Bryan made of his child sexual abuse. The jury also heard from multiple witnesses who were victimized by Bryan when they were children.
Investigators Robert Rodriguez and Heather Parramore of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant District Attorneys Daniel McBrayer and Ben Fuller prosecuted the case.
“We’re grateful for the victims who stepped forward to share their stories of abuse. It’s only through them that this day has finally arrived. We also appreciate the members of the public who answered the Sheriff’s call to help identify this abuser who was only a face on a video when the investigation first began.”, said McBrayer.
Presiding Circuit Judge Bill Bostick ordered that Bryan be held without bond. Judge Bostick scheduled sentencing for Monday, April 5, 2021 at 1:30 PM.
Bryan has been in Shelby County Jail on a $500,000 bond since his arrest.
District Attorney Jill Lee said, “I’m hopeful that this verdict will bring some measure of closure to the multiple children he abused. Further, I’m grateful for the hard work and thorough investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. We wouldn’t be here without them.”
