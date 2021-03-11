First Alert for warm temperatures Thursday afternoon

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is transitioning from a dry weather pattern to a wet and unsettled pattern next week. Our first cold front will likely move into our area Monday. Models are showing a greater coverage for showers and storms Monday. We’ve increased the rain chance to 60% for Central Alabama. We can’t rule out a few strong thunderstorms, but I’m not seeing an organized severe threat. The first system will move out of here by Tuesday afternoon giving us a break from the rain. Temperatures could soar back into the upper 70s next Tuesday. We’ll have to monitor our next cold front that could move through next Wednesday and Thursday. It has higher potential for us to see strong thunderstorms. Wednesday is looking like another unsettled weather day. Once this front moves through, the end of next week is looking drier and much cooler. I would still hold off on planting anything at this time. We can still see freezing temperatures as late as early April. Models are hinting that morning temperatures could drop back into the 30s by next weekend.