First Alert for warm temperatures Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It is a mild start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 50s. The cool spots are once again in parts of east Alabama where temperatures have dropped into the mid to upper 40s. Good news is that everyone is well above that freezing point. Temperatures are nearly 5-10 degrees warmer now compared to this time yesterday. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover moving into our area from the west. We’ll likely start off with clouds this morning, but I think we’ll see some sunshine this afternoon. Plan for a partly cloudy sky today with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will remain breezy today from the south at 10-15 mph. We could see wind gusts near 20 mph. We’ll stay dry today, so it’ll be another beautiful day to be outdoors. Just note that pollen levels will continue to increase thanks to the dry weather and above-average temperatures.
First Alert for a Warm Finish to the Week: The above-average temperatures are expected to continue as we move into the weekend. Our average high/low for the middle of March is 65°F/43°F. We will likely end up 10-15 degrees above average through Monday. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 50s for the next several mornings with highs approaching 80°F Friday through Sunday. We will likely deal with extra clouds over the next couple of days, but we’ll end up mostly dry.
Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to stay mostly dry and very warm. High temperatures could climb into the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoon with lows in the mid 50s. There’s a small chance we could see a stray shower in far north Alabama Saturday evening, so I’ve added a 10% chance for an isolated shower for parts of Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties. Most of Sunday will end up dry with our best chance to see showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is transitioning from a dry weather pattern to a wet and unsettled pattern next week. Our first cold front will likely move into our area Monday. Models are showing a greater coverage for showers and storms Monday. We’ve increased the rain chance to 60% for Central Alabama. We can’t rule out a few strong thunderstorms, but I’m not seeing an organized severe threat. The first system will move out of here by Tuesday afternoon giving us a break from the rain. Temperatures could soar back into the upper 70s next Tuesday. We’ll have to monitor our next cold front that could move through next Wednesday and Thursday. It has higher potential for us to see strong thunderstorms. Wednesday is looking like another unsettled weather day. Once this front moves through, the end of next week is looking drier and much cooler. I would still hold off on planting anything at this time. We can still see freezing temperatures as late as early April. Models are hinting that morning temperatures could drop back into the 30s by next weekend.
