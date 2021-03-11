CVS adds more COVID-19 vaccine sites in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More CVS Pharmacy locations across Alabama will have the COVID-19 vaccine available to those who are eligible.
Vaccines will given as early as March 14 at 10 additional CVS locations in Autauga, Calhoun, Etowah, Jefferson, Lee, Mobile, Montgomery, Morgan, and Russell. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more store locations and in more Alabama communities.
Appointments will become available for booking on March 13. Patients must register in advance here or through the CVS app. Those without online access can contact CVS Customer Service at 1-800-746-7287, walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”
Vaccines at participating CVS locations in Alabama will be available to individuals meeting state eligibility criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.