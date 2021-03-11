COVID-19 patient released after 46 days in hospital

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One local COVID-19 survivor was recently released after spending weeks in the hospital fighting for his life.
Don Simon spent 46 days at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital fighting the deadly virus, but Wednesday morning, he finally got to go home.
“Covid is real, it’s not a joke,” said Don Simon.
Simon’s family was overjoyed with emotions as he wheeled out of the hospital doors. They even rented out a limo for him to ride home in.
“He is a walking miracle, and we couldn’t be more excited to just share that he’s here and he’s better than ever. And he’s going to continue being awesome,” said Simon’s daughter-in-law Brittany Simon.
“It’s not everyday you get to witness a miracle in front of your eyes, and I’m so thankful that this is the one that I have witnessed,” said Simon’s daughter Candice Hebert.
Hebert said this experience has brought on a roller coaster of emotions as her father’s journey wasn’t an easy one.
“They didn’t think he would make it. I mean, we had his rights read to him by a priest and everything,” said Hebert.
While spending 33 days in the COVID-19 ICU, Simon was given a 10 percent chance to live.
“Now that he knows what’s going on, he’s like ‘it looks like I was dead about three times.’ And it’s true, he actually had to go on the ventilator twice,” said Hebert.
Hebert said she’s thankful for all the doctors and nurses that didn’t give up on her dad.
“I’m going to look at everything different now. Everything’s going to be different,” said Simon.
Simon said he owes his survival to the power of prayer and the tireless help from hospital staff.
“I give it all to God ‘cause I was gone. I didn’t know who I was or nothing for 20-some days,” said Simon.
Simon still has a journey to full recovery ahead of him as he will be in physical therapy in the coming months to learn how to walk again. Since he lost some of his motor skills while fighting the virus.
