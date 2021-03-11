Could flu be lower next flu season too?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flu cases are dramatically down from last year, leading many to wonder if it’s a trend that will continue.
Time will tell, but the data suggests that the same things we have done to avoid COVID-19 help us avoid the flu.
The flu has not gone away completely. There have been lab-confirmed cases in northeastern and west central Alabama within the last three weeks and respiratory viruses that mimic the flu are going around statewide according to ADPH. However, the baseline for this season for the amount of visits to the doctor that turn out to be flu is about three percent, and currently the state average is below one percent. Dr. Karen Landers says that’s because of things like more handwashing, social distancing and being more mindful due to COVID.
“Influenza is less transmissible than COVID but given that many persons have adopted mitigation standards as part of their daily routine, again this certainly has helped us reduce our burden of influenza,” said Dr. Karen Landers at ADPH.
A record number of people also got vaccinated against the flu, helping to drive that case number down too.
COVID-19 tests for a different kind of “germ” than a flu test, and they cannot be mixed up.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.