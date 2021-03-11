Could flu be lower next flu season too?

The flu has not gone away completely. There have been lab-confirmed cases in northeastern and west central Alabama within the last three weeks and respiratory viruses that mimic the flu are going around statewide according to ADPH. However, the baseline for this season for the amount of visits to the doctor that turn out to be flu is about three percent, and currently the state average is below one percent. Dr. Karen Landers says that’s because of things like more handwashing, social distancing and being more mindful due to COVID.