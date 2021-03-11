Cincinnati Zoo Fiona’s 4th birthday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Zoo’s most famous hippo, Fiona, turned four Sunday, and to celebrate they held a slow-paced apple race at the Hippo Cove.
Fans of Fiona were able to purchase apples. The owner of the winning apple, along with three guests, will get to meet the birthday girl.
The zoo could not invite everyone to the race, so they streamed it live on their Facebook page.
The second, third, and fourth place finishers received limited-edition Fiona kiss prints.
Fiona became an overnight celebrity when she was born in Jan. 2017, six weeks before her due date, at 29 pounds.
