Will Legion Field become a COVID-19 vaccine site?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Will Legion Field become a vaccine site? It’s certainly something Birmingham city leaders want to see.
City Council President William Parker says we should know more about a possible vaccine site at Legion Field soon.
Parker tells WBRC they are very close to having the Legion Field site ready to go but says there are still some procedural things like paperwork-to fill out.
In the meantime, COVID-19 testing continues there. Parker and others want to see is a mass vaccine site there and other vaccine hubs in all 99 neighborhoods in the city to help get more African Americans vaccinated. Parker calls the current vaccine efforts a good start, but he says a lot more needs to happen.
