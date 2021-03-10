UAB opening 5th COVID vaccine distribution site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB will open a fifth COVID vaccine distribution site in Jefferson County.
Dr. Sarah Nafziger announced Wednesday morning that UAB will soon use Cathedral of the Cross OAH Church in Center Point on Center Point Parkway as a vaccine distribution site.
The news follows an announcement that UAB will get an increase in vaccine doses.
Right now UAB is giving out 15,000 Pfizer doses a week. They have completed more than 91,000 shots in arms since starting vaccine distribution.
Doctors said even though the demand for vaccine is greater than supply, they are working to get as many people vaccinated as they can.
Their two goals are efficiency and equity. Nafziger said the hospital is working on ways to help with transportation and educating more communities about the COVID-19 vaccine.
There are currently four UAB vaccine distribution sites with the fifth on the way. UAB operates vaccine distribution at Parker High School, Highlands Parking Deck, Spain Auditorium on UAB’s campus and the Hoover Met. They are about to increase the doses at Parker to 450 a day.
To find an appointment with UAB Hospital, click here. After you fill out the form, you will get a email from UAB saying they received your registration and it will provide more information on when you can get an appointment.
