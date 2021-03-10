Tuscaloosa city councilwoman’s attorney explains why they’re fighting election results

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The votes have been counted in one race for Tuscaloosa City Council, but it may be up to a judge to decide if the candidate with the most votes for that seat can claim victory.
Incumbent Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry came in second to Cassius Lanier in the race for the District 7 city council seat. She filed a lawsuit Monday to get Lanier disqualified.
Tuesday morning, McKinstry’s supporters were outside Tuscaloosa City Hall supporting her. They don’t believe Lanier was eligible to run for office.
The Tuscaloosa city council certified the vote in last Tuesday’s city elections. Lanier beat McKinstry by 25 votes, 749 to 724.
The city council can not determine the eligibility of a candidate, according to the city attorney. She said an election challenge would have to be made in court.
WBRC asked McKinstry’s attorney why they’re taking this case to court. “Because he’s had four felony convictions for which he was sentenced to more than a year. And the state of Alabama code says a person who has had those convictions is disqualified to serve,” Cam Parsons explained.
A court date has not been set.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has said Lanier could serve if he gets a pardon before the new city council is sworn in on May 17, but McKinstry and her attorney disagree with that.
We reached out to Lanier and members of his campaign about the matter and have not heard back from them.
