Revised 2021-2022 start date for Birmingham City Schools after community feedback

“We have listened to our parents and employees. They agree that we need to have an intentional and strategic plan for remediation and enrichment as we emerge from the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they want us to do something different from our original proposal,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan. “By starting the school year a few days earlier and using breaks between grading periods to help students catch up or get ahead, we can help address academic problems that developed because of the impact of COVID-19.”