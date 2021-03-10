New efforts to get more people vaccinated

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Next week UAB will open a fifth site for people to get vaccinated against COVID 19, at the Cathedral of the Cross in Center Point.
Doctors at UAB says things are looking up. They are getting more shots into arms and more doses are coming into the county.
Dr. Sarah Nafziger, the Vice President of Clinical Services at UAB says they are now getting 15,000 doses a week. UAB has vaccinated about 90,500 people across the four open sites. Parker High School can handle about 450 shots a day. UAB Highlands can handle about 400. At the Hoover Met they provide to 2,000. Spain Auditorium at UAB, 1,200. The Center Point site will serve more underserved areas.
“We are excited about serving in another community setting. So we can make it convenient for people in the community. Making sites available so we can have more appointments per day and places that are convenient to the community,” Nafziger said.
Dr. Nafziger said UAB wants to max out each site but that is limited on the amount of vaccine UAB receives. Dr. Nafziger said in her opinion more people and other groups may be eligible to get vaccine shots not in within months but within weeks.
UAB and other healthcare leaders want to get more people in line to get vaccine shots against COVID.
UAB will be launching ad campaigns. Hitting radio and other media. The game plan will include literally going door to door trying to get people signed up to get those shots. Nafziger said they understand there are people still having a tough time signing up. They may be not know how to use a smartphone to register for shots. They may have transportation issues. UAB is in talks with county health officials, political and community leaders, to identifying key areas.
“The thing I’m most excited about, they are talking about going into the community about having boots on the ground and having community engagement workers. Familiar with the neighborhoods. Familiar with the people who need vaccine and having them go in and help them register for vaccine,” Nafziger said.
