Neighboring cities helping Fultondale tornado relief efforts

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s now up to authorities in Washington, D.C. if Fultondale homeowners and businesses will be getting federal help to repair damage from the Jan. tornado. It still looks like the the city may miss out on a disaster declaration.
Jim Coker with Jefferson County EMA said since this just involved damage in one county, the state threshold has to be met for damage, and that is $7.5 million. Fultondale looks like it will come up short.
All the paperwork has been sent to FEMA in Washington, D.C. and county leaders are waiting on word. If there is not a disaster declaration, there is other federal help available. Individual assistance is possible. Small business assistance is possible.
If you look around Fultondale, there is still a lot of damage and debris that needs to be cleaned up. Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said neighboring cities from Birmingham, Fairfield and Hueytown have sent trucks to help out.
“We have done this before when we have not met the threshold. What they do and what they are doing now. Other cities bring their trucks over. Everybody pitches in, and that is what is happening now,” Knight said.
Knight said help is being offered at no cost to Fultondale. People are being asked to get their debris to the right of way. Many homeowners complained the debris has been on the right of way for weeks, but authorities said it will be picked up.
