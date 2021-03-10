Mother reacts to new CDC guidance for those fully vaccinated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control says it’s OK for you to visit with other fully vaccinated people.
That’s great news for families who haven’t been able to interact in months.
Charlotte Ann Adams is a mom of two and couldn’t celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas with family because of the pandemic.
But she said she and her girls can’t wait to hug their grandparents and great-grandparents, which is something they haven’t been able to do in nearly a year.
Adams has been dreaming about the moment when she and her daughters, Ann and Reese, could reunite with family they haven’t seen in several months.
“We have grandmothers, great-grandmothers, that are in their 90s and they’re healthy, they’re lucid, they’re very active individuals, but out of protection, we have been very cautious,” Adams said.
The CDC has announced that fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask when visiting loved ones.
So now, the grand and great-grandparents can finally see the smiles on their grandchildren’s faces up close and personal.
“It is so important for my children to be able to have conversations and sit in the presence of their great-grandparents and their grandparents,” Adams explained. “Being able to do that again is going to be so helpful for our community.”
Adams said she and her daughters have been responsible during this pandemic by wearing facial coverings out in public, staying out of large crowds, and washing their hands.
Now, the entire family is working on getting vaccinated so they can carry on traditions they’ve been missing.
“We immediately started asking family in Texas what they’re going to be doing this spring, started looking at travel plans for us to be able to go see some family that we haven’t seen, friends…and it just brings so much hope. It’s invigorating,” Adams said.
The CDC’s guidance is not a green light for you to hop on a plane, or some other mode of public transportation, just yet.
Adams said she’s looking forward to being able to do that, but for now, she and the girls will make trips to grandma’s house by car.
