Milo’s introduces hand-breaded chicken nuggets as newest menu item

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Chicken nuggets are taking over Milo’s Original Burger Bus to showcase the latest menu item at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 13!
Milo’s will be giving out up to 500 free nuggets with a variety of signature sauces at Cahaba Brewing Company. The company says this will allow the Birmingham community to try this tasty menu addition in a COVID-friendly outdoor environment.
Once the nuggets are gone, Milo’s “Nug Bus” will transition back into the Original Burger Bus for attendees to grab lunch while enjoying Cahaba’s craft beer.
Milo’s nuggets are marinated overnight, hand-breaded in Milo’s signature seasoning and served with any of the restaurant’s five sauces.
