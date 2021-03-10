1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shooting at hotel in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others.
Police say they were called to the Red Roof Inn on Academy Court at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday after gunshots were heard.
Responding officers found a man shot and considered to have life-threatening injuries. He was taken to UAB West and died shortly afterward. He has been identified as 35-year-old Cory Lamont Peterson.
Police says two other men were identified as being shot as well. Both men were taken to UAB West by private vehicle and were not at the scene when officers arrived. They were treated and released.
We will update this story when more information is available.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.