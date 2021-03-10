Jefferson County 2021 Teachers of the Year

Jacqueline’s teaching career began sixteen years ago in Centreville, Alabama, where she taught life and physical science. She began sharing her love for science in and outside of the classroom, so she created a science club, sponsored a Girls Engaged in Math and Science University (GEMS-U) program, and sponsored a Community and Schools Together (CAST) program for gardening and engineering. In 2016, Jacqueline began a new chapter in her career by accepting a biology teacher position at McAdory High School. The very next school year she was given the task of teaching general, advanced, and AP chemistry. Jacqueline is a National Board Certified Teacher who continuously learns by attending professional conferences, participating in workshops, and conducting research projects. Jacqueline’s planning of various STEM virtual and in-person field trips is another way her students learn through real-world connections. Her love for science and education has allowed her to present lessons she has created with teachers from around the world at the National Science