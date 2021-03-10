Jefferson County Schools leaders discuss ongoing rezoning efforts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools leaders discussed ongoing rezoning efforts at Tuesday’s committee meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says the district has about six areas its looking to get federal approval for rezoning. The ball is already rolling and some students have started shifting, but Jefferson County is waiting on official word to make it permanent.
“Some of those were temporary assignments and we’re at the point now where and we have to get a permanent assignment on it so we’re submitting that to the federal judge to get those approved,” said Dr. Gonsoulin.
One rezoning area involves the newly opened Warrior Elementary, which now includes students from Bryan Elementary, the shift of some Gardendale students to Snow Rogers, and Pinson Interim and Hueytown Elementary shifts and upcoming projects that would shift students into new schools like McCalla Elementary and U.W. Clemon.
“The whole purpose of this is in many of our schools is to take students out some of the mobile trailers they were in. McAdory Elementary is one of those areas where we had many of those trailers,” said Dr. Gonsoulin.
The district also released the zoning map submitted to the federal government this week for McAdory and Greenwood community members to get a look to determine how their student would be impacted.
