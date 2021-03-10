Hundreds registered at Tuscaloosa County pop-up COVID-19 vaccination registration sites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County EMA has signed up hundreds of people to get vaccinated for coronavirus in less than a week. That number could top more than 1,000 in the coming days.
People who signed up last week at a COVID-19 pop-up vaccination registration site at the McDonald Hughes Center are getting vaccinated this week at DCH Regional Medical Center.
“Sixty-five and older is a group that really needs to get that vaccine so our goal was to reach out to them and make sure that Tuscaloosa County residents, our elderly residents, are well taken care of,” according to Tamara Croom, Tuscaloosa County EMA’s deputy director.
Croom estimates they registered 200 people last Tuesday alone. The group has held four other pop-up registration sites in Fosters and Brookwood since then.
“We’ve been very excited. With the help of our volunteers we’ve probably registered close to 700 people just by doing the pop-up locations,” she continued.
These pop-up sites were created to help elderly Tuscaloosa County residents who may have had difficulty registering to get vaccinated because phone, internet connection, and other problems.
“This has been great. To see how excited our elderly are to be able to get the vaccine knowing that they don’t have to wait another month. They are only a week out,” Croom added.
Tuscaloosa County EMA is adding another coronavirus registration site in Alberta in coming weeks. You can find more information on upcoming coronavirus vaccination registration pop-up in Tuscaloosa County by logging on, here.
