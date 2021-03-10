How President Biden’s stimulus package will impact childhood poverty in Alabama

“Democrats would counter by noting that the recent Republican tax bill in 2017 drastically increased the deficit, too, and one might argue that a global pandemic of this scale requires the spending levels we saw in WWII. It is maybe more important to note that the federal government is in a much better position to cool down an economy than it is to try to ramp up the economy after the pandemic is over,” said Jones. “In other words, you’d rather risk doing too much now than doing too little because if you do too much, and say, increase inflation, then you can address that with monetary policy. But if you do too little, the effects of this recession linger for a long time, and things like childhood poverty are exacerbated. President Biden has essentially signaled that his policies will err on the side of doing too much. I suspect this is because many argue the stimulus bill passed during the Obama administration was not big enough to address the Great Recession.”