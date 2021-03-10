History made! Montevallo Falcons make DII NCAA women’s tournament

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in program history, the Falcons will be entering the NCAA postseason tournament.
Montevallo will hold the No. 5 seed in the south region.
“This is the first time we’re here and no one is expecting us to go beat anyone, no one expects us as a team to go past the first round, we’re going to go out there and prove that we’re supposed to be here,” said Montevallo forward Kourtnie Smith.
The Falcons have been phenomenal on the court all year with the best season they’ve had in 25 years. Coming off the GSC semifinals, UM is 14-6 overall and have won seven out of the last nine games.
The Falcons have led the GSC in multiple categories this season including scoring with 75.3 points per game, most steals with 237 total for a 11.85 per game average.
