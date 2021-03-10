First Alert for warm temperatures and breezy conditions Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! We are starting the day a little warmer compared to this time yesterday. Most spots are in the 40s. The cool spots remain in east Alabama where temperatures have dropped into the mid and upper 30s in Centre, Gadsden, Pell City, and Talladega. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with some clouds moving in from Mississippi. Despite some cloud cover today, we will end up dry and warm today. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 60s by noon. We’ll see highs in the low to mid 70s with southerly winds at 10-15 mph. We should see a mixture of clouds and sunshine today, so it won’t be as cloudy as it was yesterday afternoon. It should be another beautiful day to spend some time outdoors.
First Alert for Warmer Temperatures: Morning low temperatures are forecast to trend warmer over the next couple of nights. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Our average low for this time of the year is 43°F. Overnight lows will eventually stay in the 50s as we finish out the week and move into the weekend. High temperatures are also forecast to warm up as we approach the weekend. We’ll likely end up partly sunny tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will remain a little breezy tomorrow with southerly winds at 10-15 mph. We could see high temperatures climb into the upper 70s by Friday.
Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry and very warm. We’ll end up with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures could approach the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday afternoon. I’ve removed the small rain chance for Saturday as the latest models have backed off on the potential for isolated showers in northwest Alabama. We will introduce a small chance for showers Sunday evening across west Alabama thanks to an approaching cold front. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 70s Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows will likely remain in the 50s this weekend.
Daylight Saving Time Begins this Weekend: Just a reminder that Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning. We spring forward one hour early Sunday morning. We’ll lose an hour of sleep, but we’ll gain an extra hour of daylight in the evening hours as sunsets will occur shortly before 7 p.m. Good reminder to replace the batteries in the smoke detector.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front as we head into next week. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Monday with highs in the mid 70s. It still remains too early to determine if we’ll see any strong or severe storms, but the latest model runs are showing lower potential at this time. We’ll hold on to the chance for scattered showers and storms as we head into next week as models show this system stalling along the Gulf Coast with additional disturbances moving through the area from the west. Figuring out the timing and setup of where we’ll see rain remains way too early to determine. Models are hinting another cold front could move into our area next Wednesday and Thursday giving us a chance for scattered storms. Plan for rain chances next week with highs mostly in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
