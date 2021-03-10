First Alert for warm temperatures and breezy conditions Wednesday

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front as we head into next week. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Monday with highs in the mid 70s. It still remains too early to determine if we’ll see any strong or severe storms, but the latest model runs are showing lower potential at this time. We’ll hold on to the chance for scattered showers and storms as we head into next week as models show this system stalling along the Gulf Coast with additional disturbances moving through the area from the west. Figuring out the timing and setup of where we’ll see rain remains way too early to determine. Models are hinting another cold front could move into our area next Wednesday and Thursday giving us a chance for scattered storms. Plan for rain chances next week with highs mostly in the 70s and lows in the 50s.