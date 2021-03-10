Festival of Tulips underway in Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of beautiful tulips are ready to be picked in Montevallo.
The 5th Annual Festival of Tulips at American Village is underway.
There are several varieties of tulips to choose from. You pick the tulips you want for $1.50 each plus tax, bulbs are included.
American Village is located at 3727 Highway 119 S, Montevallo, AL 35115. Only the tulip field will be open, American Village buildings will remain closed to visitors.
Here are the details:
- Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
- Admission is $5 per person. Veterans and children ages 4 and under are free
- Masks are required
- Social distance protocols will be followed
- Payment by contactless card payment in the tulip field tent (no cash)
- Visitors park by the field, no shuttles
For more information click here.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.