CDC team to gather information in Black Belt on how to improve vaccine confidence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Public Health leaders announced a five-member team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is in Alabama to explore how to improve vaccine confidence.
Team members will talk with neighbors, community and faith leaders, and health care workers to understand their perspectives and suggestions on how to ensure high uptake of COVID-19 vaccines, especially in Black communities.
Efforts will focus on identifying common questions and concerns residents have, addressing them through community outreach solutions, and promoting information sharing about the benefits and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.
The team will begin in Sumter County and move on to other Black Belt counties. The CDC team is expected to be in the state for the next three weeks.
