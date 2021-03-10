CDC reports overweight people at greater risk of death with COVID

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People who are considered overweight are also more at risk for comorbidities like heart disease and high blood pressure.
On Tuesday, Louisiana added people who rank as overweight or obese to eligibility for vaccine. Using the BMI or body mass index calculator, someone who is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds is considered overweight.
Dr. Wesley Willeford at the Jefferson County Health Department says that a new CDC report indicates obese people are also at greater risk of dying from the virus, or suffering from severe effects of the virus that can be worsened by comorbidities in addition to their weight.
“I think those are patients that there is a significant risk factor for a bad outcome from COVID-19 and I certainly recommend people who are carrying around a little bit extra weight get the vaccine as soon as feasible,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford at Jefferson County Department of Health.
He says obesity can also reduce the immune system’s functions making it even harder to fight against the virus.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.