Birmingham pastor tops gospel charts with new hit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-area pastor Mike McClure, Junior hit it big the week of March 8, 2021 with his song “I Got It.”
The Rock City Church pastor and singer is now number one on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay charts with his song “I Got It.”
He’s also rising on the Hot Gospel Songs Chart as well.
“I Got It” is the second single released from McClure’s freshman album, “LIVE FREE.”
Pastor Mike, Jr. said about his second single release, “ ‘BIG’ was about The Announcement, I Got It is about the Fulfillment. I wanted to show my generation how to celebrate both! So often, we make announcements but lack fulfillment. I Got It is an example of how to have both!”
