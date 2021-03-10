Birmingham City Schools students return to class

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools resumed in-person learning for students this week after a week of preparation by teachers.
Last week, we spoke with Oxmoor Valley pre-K teacher Debra Butler in front of her virtual chalkboard where she’d taught since December. When we caught up with her Tuesday, she was reading to her energetic and attentive students in her classroom.
“Some students were extremely happy to notice me after seeing me on the computer for a while. Even with the mask on, I had one on one day who recognized me right away,” said Butler.
Birmingham City Schools returned to blended learning this week where students report to school on select days and Wednesday is a remote learning day where schools are deep cleaned. Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said because COVID case reports were down he felt it was time to shift students back into desks or in pre-K squares on a big carpet.
“I am able to go deeper into some of the lessons we’re going over and give instant assistance with us in the classroom,” said Butler.
The threat of COVID isn’t gone - even as Birmingham City School employees started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine - so Butler says she’s also working to remind students about safety protocols in place at school.
“It’s just day two, so we have to make sure we remind them about things like social distancing and wearing your mask over your face,” said Butler.
Leaders say some of the additional safety measures include extra cleaning throughout the day and limiting students’ movement throughout the building by having things like breakfast and lunch delivered to the classroom.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.