Birmingham City Council President demanding change to vaccine rollout in African American community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham City Council President William Parker says the current strategy to help vaccinate the African American community is unacceptable.
The latest demographic data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows 14.4% of Black people have received a shot in the arm compared to 54% of White people.
“That’s very troubling,” Parker said.
The U.S. Census bureau says 26% of the state is Black and that’s why Parker and others say the 14% percent is too low. Parker tells us the data clearly shows there needs to be more of a push to get people in the Black community vaccinated.
“What I’m looking for, what I’m requesting, what we are demanding, what is expected of state and county officials is to make sure there is true equity in the distribution of the vaccines as it relates to African American community within all 99 neighborhoods within the city of Birmingham,” Parker said.
Last month, the data showed 11% t of Alabamians vaccinated are Black. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says that speaks to equity concerns.
“We know African Americans are more likely to have more serious illness of death from COVID-19 we want to make very sure we reach that community,” Dr. Harris said.
But Parker feels there’s no real strategy in place from health leaders to deal with it.
“Conversations indicate they want to strive to that. The data indicates it ain’t happening. We need a strategy in place immediately in order to change the trajectory on the way it’s going. It’s just that simple,” Parker said.
It’s important to note the demographic data shows 26% in the “not reported” category where the provider did not report the person’s race.
Parker would like to see 24-hour vaccine hubs throughout the city. One of them possibly at Legion Field. We’ll keep you updated
