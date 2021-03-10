Behind the Front: Seasonal Expectations

Spring is right around the corner in Alabama. As any Alabama native knows, that means amazing temperatures and beautiful afternoons, but it also means pollen and allergy season. This week on Behind the Front, WBRC meteorologist Jill Gilardi joins Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice to talk about seasonal weather expectations.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.